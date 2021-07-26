Excessive Heat and Smoky Skies

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will remain in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night for the eastern half of the state.

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will remain in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening for Fergus County.

A ridge of high pressure will allow excessive heat to move in over the next couple of days. Monday, expect the high temperatures to top out in the 90s and triple digits. Along with today being hot, the state will still have to deal with smoke and haze from local and regional wildfires. The smoke and haze will continue to impact the air quality across the state.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to amplify, resulting in daytime highs soaring into the upper 90s and low to mid 100s. With the temperatures heating up across the state, records will likely fall. The National Weather Service has put in place an Excessive Heat Warning and an Excessive Heat Watch for portions of the state. A change in wind direction will allow monsoon moisture to move in over southwest Montana.

By mid-week, you should expect more unsettled weather and daytime highs falling close to the seasonal average. Thunderstorm activity will remain likely for portions of southwest and north-central Montana. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours at times, which could lead to localized flooding. Hopefully, the rain will slightly improve ongoing drier than normal drought conditions.

Thursday through the weekend, the state will have a chance of getting rain showers and hearing a few rumbles of thunder. Thunderstorm activity will be fueled by daylight heating and will likely kick off during the afternoon/ evening hours.

