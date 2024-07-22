Excessive Heat & Extreme Fire Danger this Week

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for most of Montana

A HEAD ADVISORY is in effect for central and northern Montana.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for parts of the Hi-line Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for northwest and northeast Montana.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for most of Montana for Thursday.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana.

It is going to be a week full of intense heat, nasty smoke, strong wind, thunderstorms and extreme fire danger for all of Montana. The next several days will be brutal with near record heat and the likelihood of wildfires exhibiting tremendous growth. Please do all you can to stay cool and not start a new fire. Air quality has been poor from Canadian wildfire smoke. A wind shift will push that smoke out of here but smoke from Oregon and Washington will blow in and breathing may be difficult for some. The wind will shift around to the west on Tuesday, pushing temperatures to up over 100 for many areas. Isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening. Stronger west wind will gust up to 20mph. New wildfire starts could become large fires very quickly. Wednesday will be HOT with highs even nearing 110 in eastern Montana. Some clouds and scattered thunderstorms around Helena and Great Falls could keep temperatures slightly cooler and just shy of record highs. A cold front will move into western Montana on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms. Strong wind will develop and the fire danger will be extreme. Temperatures will begin to slowly cool, with highs in the 90s and low 100s. A cooler airmass will move in for Friday with highs in the 70s, 80s to around 90. A strong west wind could gust higher than 35mph, continuing to create extreme fire danger. Friday night's temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for lows, certain relief from the heat. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90. It is difficult to say how many new wildfires there could be and the amount of smoke they could produce these next several days. These weather conditions are about as bad as they can get for fires. New fires will develop and grow very quickly, and old fires that are almost out or contained could break through containment lines and grow. Between the heat and fire danger, this is life threatening weather here in Montana. Please be careful.

Stay cool,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

