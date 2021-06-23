Excessive Heat Looms West of Montana

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES and WARNINGS have been issued up along the West Coast into Idaho. A potentially dangerous heat wave is building and will eventually get into Montana. Heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States, taking nearly 140 lives every year. For now this heat will hold just off to the west of the state. In the meantime, some thunderstorms and a northerly flow will keep Montana relatively comfortable for the nexst several days. Another cold front will push south through Montana on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms across the state. With an increase in cloud cover and moisture, the temperatures will stay in the 70s to around 80. Friday will dry out with highs in the 70s and 80s. The first weekend of summer will be sunny and dry with warming temperatures. Saturday's highs will be in the 80s, while Sunday warms into the 80s and 90s. Another large high pressure will build early next week with more intense heat. What's new is the axis of this heat could set up just west of Montana. Highs Monday will be well up into the 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will be near record levels in the 90s and low 100s. Some good news...the wind should be fairly light through this heat wave. Some cooler temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms will return heading into the start of the July 4th weekend.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

