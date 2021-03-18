Expect spring-like warmth today!

Thursday, the wind will begin to pick up in portions of north-central Montana. As the wind ramps up, so will the temperatures. The high temperatures will hit the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will start breezy and dry. A disturbance will track eastward during the afternoon and kick off-mountain snow showers. The clouds will increase, and light rain showers will fall in the lower elevations. Ahead of the disturbance, daytime highs will warm to the upper 60s, and portions of eastern Montana highs will climb to 70 degrees.

Saturday, a few lingering scattered rain/snow showers will fall over the lower elevations. Behind the passage of Friday's front, afternoon highs will cool down near 20 degrees.

Aside from scattered mountain snow showers, Sunday is expected to be overall dry. A mixture of clouds and sun will grace the skies, and highs in the 40s and 50s.

