Extreme Drought No Longer in Montana

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western Montana for Saturday.

Drought conditions have eased heading into the beginning of June. It's still dry in parts of the state but there has been some improvement. May was a pretty wet and cool month for many areas. The lone spot of "extreme" drought that persisted over Powell and western Lewis & Clark Counties has been lifted. Saturday is the final day of May, and get ready for some heat. Most of the state will have highs in the 80s and low 90s, making it the hottest day so far this year. It will be dry and breezy, so watch the fire danger. Sunday is June 1st, the beginning of meteorological summer. A cold front will move across the state during the day with increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will be in central and southern Montana. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s across western Montana, 70s and 80s in the central areas, with a few 90s farther east. Monday will be mostly cloudy, cooler with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. This disturbance will move out faster and Tuesday should be mostly sunny and drier with still a few isolated thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist