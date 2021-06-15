Watch
Extreme Heat Brings High Fire Danger

Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 10:45:49-04

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Hill, Chouteau, Blaine, and Fergus Counties until 8 pm.
AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana until 9 pm.
A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most of the state until Wednesday.
A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until 6 pm.

Tuesday continued heat will send the temperatures soaring and records falling. The high temperatures will climb into the 90s and triple digits. A cold front moving in off the Pacific will ramp up the wind for the state, and bring scattered showers and thunderstorm activity into northwest and portions of northcentral Montana. The combination of hot temperatures, windy conditions, and low relative humidity, has warranted The National Weather Service to put a Red Flag Warning in place for most of the state.

Wednesday will be mainly dry, sunny, and windy to breezy. The passage of Tuesday's front will cool daytime highs into the 70s and 80s.

Thursday and Friday expect more sunshine, highs trending again in the 70s and 80s, and dry conditions.

Have a great day.
A.R 😊

