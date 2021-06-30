Extreme Heat Continues

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central, north-central, and west-central Montana.
A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for portions of north-central and northeast Montana.
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southeast Montana.
AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana.
AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for portions of south-central, and southeast Montana.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 09:44:43-04
