Extreme Heat This Weekend

An EXTREME HEAT WARNING has been issued for much of central and eastern Montana for Saturday and Sunday. Monday too for southeast Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of west central Montana including Helena and Great Falls for Saturday thru Monday.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for much of southern Montana for Sunday.

This weekend will be the hottest weekend of the year so far, and when 2026 is all said and done, this weekend could be the hottest of the entire year. A heat wave will scorch Montana over the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s, close to some record highs. Prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated this weekend. Most of Montana will have highs in the 90s to low 100s. Some of southern and eastern Montana will hit between 105 to 115. Please prepare for this heat now, as to make sure you, kids, pets and livestock will be cool. The wind will pick up as well this weekend, increasing the fire threat so please be careful. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will cool ever so slightly for Monday, but still be in the 90s to around 100. Thunderstorms are likely to return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, bringing some relief from the heat.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist