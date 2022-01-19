Extreme Temperature Drop & Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues into Wednesday morning.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues into Wednesday for parts of the Hi-Line.

After Monday's highs in the 40s and 50s, reality struck hard on Tuesday with nasty wind chills, bitter cold and light snow. Areas of snow closer to the Continental Divide will continue through the night into Wednesday morning. Arctic high pressure will move in for Wednesday with clear skies for north-central and eastern Montana, but an upslope flow around the Divide will keep clouds in this part of the state. High temperatures will range from 0 in the northeast to 30 west of the Divide. Wind chill values will still be between -10 and -35 over parts of the Hi-Line. Another minor storm system will move through on Thursday with wind, warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and a mix of rain and snow showers. This storm is coming in from the Pacific and will push out the arctic air. With a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, there should not be much accumulation there. The mountains could pick up another few inches of accumulation. Snow showers will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s with more sunshine as the day wears on. This weekend will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s over the lower elevations. Some snow will clip northeast Montana on Saturday. Another weak front will move through on Monday with scattered snow showers. It's looking like the rest of the month will be relatively quiet and mild, but a turn to colder pattern is coming at the beginning of February.

Curtis Grevenitz