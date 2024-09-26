Fall Colors Approaching Peak Quickly

The wind is easing up slightly, Friday and the weekend are coming, and the color of the leaves is getting vibrant and intense. Things are looking up. That was a rough wind at times on Thursday and the wind should continue for some areas on the Rocky Mountain Front and around Great Falls on Friday, but some areas like Helena will see much lighter wind. Friday will be another warm, late September day with highs rebounding back into the 70s and low 80s. Warm, dry and breezy weather will continue into the final weekend of September. Saturday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind will be fairly light for most of the state. A cold front will move through the state with strong wind and little to no precipitation on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s early in the day but fall through the afternoon along with very strong wind. Gusts could once again top out between 40-60mph. A cooler airmass will move in with a frost or freeze possible on Sunday night. Monday will be mostly sunny, crisp and seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday's temperatures will warm again up into the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. A bit of a change is likely midweek with a cold front bringing clouds, showers and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. There may even be a bit of light snow in the higher terrain.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist