Fall Feel is Back as Temperatures Tumble

That's a pretty big drop in temperature over 24 hours. After a summery Sunday, autumn is back as the "mercury" has cooled significantly. However, the cool-down is not permanent as temperatures will be climbing once again. Tuesday is the beginning of October and another warmup. The first half of October will be dry, warm and windy. Tuesday will be partly cloudy as a chinook arch cloud formation develops above the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. The wind will be strong on the Divide and across the plains but the valley locations will be calm through the morning. A bit of wind may pick up in the Helena Valley in the afternoon but it will not be as strong or prolonged. Wednesday a weak cold front will slip south across the state. Highs will be slightly cooler but still in the 60s and low 70s. Strong wind will gust up to 30-40mph across most of the state. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and light wind on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, briefly dropping below average again. That will not last long as Friday and the weekend will have above average temperatures. Highs will be well up into the 70s with a moderately strong wind across the state. One thing missing from this forecast is precipitation. There does not appear to be any significant rain or snow anytime soon as the first half of October appears very dry.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

