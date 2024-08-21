Watch Now
Fall Feel Literally Blowing In This Weekend

Believe it or not it's the last weekend of August already and a taste of fall will move into Montana on the heels of strong wind. A storm system dropping down from Alaska will bring significant changes from hot and stormy to cool, windy and showery through the remainder of the week and this weekend. High pressure will move in temporarily for Thursday with a dry, sunny day for most of Montana. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s and 80s. The big storm system off the coast will move in from the Pacific on Friday. A strong southerly flow ahead of this low pressure will spread hot temperatures across most of the state with highs generally in the 80s and 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon. This weekend has the potential for a significant storm that may spread rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across the state. Right now a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A more widespread rain is possible Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It may be cold enough for some flakes of snow on the peaks. A wet, cool and somewhat unusual August continues.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

