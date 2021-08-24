Fall Feel & Top#10 Most Beautiful Day

What a beautiful day! Tuesday was one of the top#10 most beautiful days of the year according to the officials. Clean air, comfortably crisp temperatures, blue sky and light wind made for a great day. Add in the recent dangerous fire weather conditions and nasty smoke that have somewhat diminished and that makes for an even nicer afternoon. This of course after one of the coldest mornings in months. Much of Montana started the day in the 30s and 40s, and a few spots hit the 20s and had a frost. Wednesday will become partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A southwest flow will steer in wildfire smoke from California. Highs will remain below average, topping out in the 70s. Thursday will have another opportunity for rain as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through central and eastern Montana. Highs again will hold in the 70s. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s and a moderate west wind up to 20mph. Some showers may continue Friday night into Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon there will be clearing across most of the state. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday and Monday will be beautiful, sunny and warm with clean air. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. Overall, comfortable weather with the occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue into September. The worst of summer and the worst of fire season is behind us, and the rest of summer might be salvageable and quite pleasant.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist