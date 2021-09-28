Fall is Back with Falling Temperatures

BIG changes swept across the state on Tuesday with more typical fall weather returning. Temperatures dropped significantly, snow fell in the mountains, and some rain occurred in the lower elevations. The Haystack Fire was actively burning on Tuesday morning, but by afternoon there were rain and snow showers over the fire with temperatures down in the 30s. Other fires in western Montana and central Idaho saw wet weather and even a little snow. This will help reduce the amount of smoke emitted. Air quality should be much better over the next few days. The Boulder Valley could still have some smoke as the Haystack fire smolders. All in all, the end of September and the beginning of October will be beautiful. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies, cool temperatures, clean air and a light breeze. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. High pressure will continue the nice stretch on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Friday will have increasing clouds and an increasing chance of showers by afternoon and evening. Any rain will be welcome, although the precipitation will not be that heavy. A few showers may continue into Saturday morning for central and eastern areas, but sunshine will increase through the day. Highs will again be cool in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will be gorgeous with sunny skies in western areas, but a few more clouds in far eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 70s. More fall warmth is likely early next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist