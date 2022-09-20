Fall Shaking The Rust Off

Montana is waking up Tuesday morning to some active weather. Monday night into Tuesday morning a cold front pushed through central Montana after dropping out of the north. This cold front will drop temperatures enough that central Montana will see daily highs in the low 50s. Areas north and west and Helena won't see much rain but Helena should see decent rainfall during the morning hours before the front moves further to the southeast. Our cold front hasn't quite cleared eastern Montana yet, so areas there will have temperature highs around ten degrees warmer Tuesday, in the low 60s. After the front clears Montana, a high pressure system will slide down just above the state's northeastern border. Much of the state will see effects of the high taking control pretty quickly on Wednesday. Some of those effects are clear skies, warmer temperatures, and atmospheric stability. Our dry spell will be short lived as a low pressure system will encroach from the southwest. This low will bring steady rain across central Montana late in the night. Most of the state will see steady rain all day Thursday, before things clear out in central Montana; leaving us a dry and cloudy Friday. Isolated and weak showers will pair with partly cloudy skies Saturday to accompany temperature highs in the 70s for your weekend. Sunday will be clear. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -