Fall Temperatures and Another Round of Showers

Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 10:33:21-04

Thursday's high temperatures will feel more like Fall weather. The highs will remain in the 60s and 70s, and another round of stormy weather will favor central and eastern Montana during the day before another disturbance move in during the evening from northwest Montana and bring late-night showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

Friday, expect more rain, more wind in central and eastern Montana, and well below-average temperatures.

This upcoming weekend will start cooler, rainy, and cloudy but will end; warmer, drier, and partly to mostly sunny.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

