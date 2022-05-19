Fast & Furious Flakes Tonight

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana into Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for this evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Fergus County, the Little Rocky Mountains, and areas west of the Continental Divide into Friday.

Wild weather tonight with wind and a mix of rain and snow. Precipitation is increasing and moving southward and this will continue through the night. Wind swept rain and snow will make for difficult travel through the evening and overnight, especially on the mountain passes where whiteout conditions are possible. Areas of rain and snow will continue in the lower elevations into Friday morning. Moderate to occasionally heavy snow will fall in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Most areas will wake up to some snow falling and/or on the ground Friday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s for highs in the lower elevations on Friday, which will allow for a mix of rain and snow. Areas of snow will continue in the mountains throughout the day. A coating up to a couple inches is possible in the lower elevations while some of the mountains may have more than a foot. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s, especially on Friday night. If you already planted your garden, you may want to cover it up with a cotton sheet both Thursday and Friday nights. Saturday will have mixed rain and snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 50s for the lower elevations, but still in the 30s and 40s in the higher terrain. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers over southwestern Montana, with partly cloudy skies for central and eastern areas. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and low 70s will return for Monday. A bigger warmup is likely late next week with temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s. However, this will not last as more wet weather is likely Memorial Day Weekend. Sunday and Monday look especially stormy with rain, thunderstorms and lowering snow levels.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist