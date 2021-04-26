Fasten your seat belts and prepare for the temperatures to go all the way up!

After a cool, wet, and gloomy weekend changes are heading our way. Before changes move in, areas of light rain and mountain snow will continue in north-central, central, and portions of southwest Montana through mid-morning before dissipating, and areas of fog will burn. There is a slight chance of scattered rain showers in portions of western and southwest Montana during the afternoon. Today's high temperatures will remain in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, warmer, and drier. The temperatures will climb to the 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy, and the high temperatures will warm a few degrees.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday's conditions, but the temperatures will ramp up a few degrees. Most locations, high temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. With the temperatures warming up, a lot of snow in the higher terrain will begin to melt, resulting in an increased runoff.

Friday, the state will be ending the last day of the month, with daytime highs hitting their peak. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the year thus far. The high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. The warmth will be welcomed, but the combination of warm/dry weather and breezy conditions may also increase fire danger later in the week, something to keep in mind, especially with the ongoing drought conditions. Please use added caution with anything that can cause a fire due to the ongoing drought conditions.

The first weekend of May will be breezy, unsettled with near-average temperatures.

Happy Monday.

A.R. 😊