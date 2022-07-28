A large ridge that has helped allow for the Pacific Northwest to see all-time heat records broken, will make it's way east on Thursday and as it rolls into Friday. Temperatures will steadily increase throughout the weekend with Helena and Great Falls both looking to make a few pushes near 100 degrees. Isolated dry thunderstorms may develop Thursday afternoon, mainly across central Montana. Though more moisture should fall on Friday afternoon, the humidity in Montana is steadily dropping, and conditions are drying out as a whole. Thunderstorms on Friday will be dry again across southwest/central Montana. With sporadic wind gusts, a few rogue lightning strikes hold the potential to start a fire that gets out of control quickly. Monday is shaping up to be a textbook "Red Flag" Day as strong southwesterly winds, low humidity, and dry conditions to enhance the possibility for the start of new fires across the state. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -