Febru-Buried: More Snow Coming

It was a snowy week, but this weekend will give everyone a little time to catch their breath from all of the shoveling. I hope you can because there will be more snow headed out way next week. An active pattern could lead to significant accumulation and persistent snow could linger for days. This weekend will be relatively pleasant with more sunshine on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. There will be a bit of wind across the plains and out over the Continental Divide. Blowing snow may be an issue over the mountain passes and across some of the plains. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40, with 20s in the mountains. A little light snow could fall in the mountains on Sunday with little to no accumulation. Next week it seems like the snow will increase just about every day. Monday will have a little snow out the Hi-Line and in the mountains. Highs will be the warmest of the week, reaching the 30s and 40s. A cold front will start working south on Tuesday with snow increasing across northern Montana. Highs will range from the 20s north to the 30s and 40s south. Valentine's Day is Wednesday and if you love snow you're in luck. Areas of snow will increase across the state with highs in the 20s and 30s. The snow will be on the lighter side. Thursday will be another snowy day as a wave of low pressure will bring widespead snow. Highs will fall further into the 10s and 20s. An arctic front will push across Montana on Friday with even more snow and colder temperatures. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s, with lows dropping below zero. With 3-4 straight days of snow, there is potential that a significant area of Montana sees another 6-12", with more in the mountains. Winter is not over with yet.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

