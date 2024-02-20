February Takes a Different Turn

More than half of February has been fairly cold with above average snowfall but changes are happening with milder temperatures and stronger wind blowing through. A few weak disturbances will bring some spotty precipitation to the state on Tuesday but most of Montana will have to wait until Monday for anything significant. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with some mountain snow showers through the morning. A small disturbance will move through later in the afternoon along Highway 12 and just south of that line with some mixed rain and snow showers. The precipitation may briefly come down moderately, but this is not a big storm. The wind will be stronger across the plains and over the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny as a weak high pressure moves in. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 with light wind. Quiet weather will continue on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Stronger southwest wind will blow across the plains and Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be a windy day across the plains, a High Wind Warning may be needed. Highs will be in the 40s and a few spots in the plains could top out over 50. The final weekend of February will be mild, dry and windy. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. There will be more sunshine on Saturday than Sunday, and more wind on Sunday than Saturday. A strong cold front will slam across the state on Monday with lots of wind and areas of snow. The snow could come down heavily at times with snow squalls a possibility.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

