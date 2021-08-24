A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana until mid-morning.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until the evening.

The passage of Monday's cold front left the morning temperatures near and below freezing in northwest Montana and the high temperatures feeling a lot like fall. Daytime highs will stay in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows will again drop to the 30s and 40s. The wind shift from the west to the north has permitted a cooler and cleaner air mass that will stick with us through tonight.

Wednesday through Saturday, a series of disturbances will introduce an unsettled weather pattern. Showers and thunderstorms will kick off in the afternoon/evening, and the high temperatures will again trend in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday, expect morning showers, cooler temperatures, and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday into next week, a ridge of high pressure will allow the temperatures to warm to the upper 70s and low 80s.

