Watch
Weather

Actions

Feeling A lot Like Fall

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
3City Highs.png
WatchWarning2.png
Futuretrack1.png
WatchWarning1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Day1.png
SevereThreat1.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Day2.png
SevereThreat2.png
Day3.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 10:07:24-04

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana until mid-morning.
A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until the evening.

The passage of Monday's cold front left the morning temperatures near and below freezing in northwest Montana and the high temperatures feeling a lot like fall. Daytime highs will stay in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows will again drop to the 30s and 40s. The wind shift from the west to the north has permitted a cooler and cleaner air mass that will stick with us through tonight.

Wednesday through Saturday, a series of disturbances will introduce an unsettled weather pattern. Showers and thunderstorms will kick off in the afternoon/evening, and the high temperatures will again trend in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday, expect morning showers, cooler temperatures, and mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday into next week, a ridge of high pressure will allow the temperatures to warm to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great day.
A.R. 😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere