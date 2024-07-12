Fiery Conditions This Weekend

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Saturday for southwest Montana up to around Helena and Great Falls including the Horse Gulch Fire.

After a hot and dangerous week with an explosive wildfire, the weekend will start off with a RED FLAG WARNING and see another wind shift on Sunday. This weekend will have continued heat and some wind shifts creating dangerous fire weather conditions. Several small new fires that started could grow in these conditions. Highs will still be in the 90s and low 100s on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler as another front drops south with a stronger north wind. Highs will be in the 80s up on the Hi-Line, 90s for central and southern Montana. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to low 90s with light east wind. Tuesday will have isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 90s. A few more thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as temperatures start to inch their way back up.

Be safe,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

