Fiery Start to October

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front and for southwest Montana for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

New fires and old fires showed signs of life on Monday. A new large fire burning in the Moccasin Mountains north of Lewistown developed on Monday afternoon. Since this fire is so new, there is not much immediate information except that it is consuming many, many acres. Some of you may have noticed activity on the Woods Creek Fire in the Big Belt Mountains. The Haystack Fire near Boulder continues to burn and is putting a lot of smoke in the air around Helena. Tuesday will be another high fire danger day with warm temperatures, moderate wind, and low humidity. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s, and the wind could gust as high as 25-30mph. Expect activity if not more growth on the fires burning here in Montana. Wednesday will be a day of transition as a cold front moves into the state kicking off a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. It will be warmer in eastern Montana with highs in the 80s, but central and western areas will top out in the 60s and 70s. The showers will be limited, and not everyone will get wet. There is a better chance for showers on Thursday with highs in the 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly over southern Montana. Cooler temperatures and a little wet weather will help the fire situation. Some showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning before clearing. Most of the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. A good southwest wind will increase across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Much cooler and wetter weather is likely beginning later Monday. Right now there is a good chance of widespread rain and snow in the lower elevations through Tuesday. Several inches could accumulate in the mountains, which would help get us closer to the end of fire season.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist