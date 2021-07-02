Fiery Through the Fourth

It's Independence Day Weekend and fire danger is a major concern. Mother Nature will be providing her own fireworks with isolated thunderstorms. Lightning strikes over the last several days have resulted in several new wildfire starts, but firefighters have been able catch these fires before they blow up. Now with how people attempting to light off fireworks, the danger will be even greater. I rarely ask anything of you viewers, but I ask that you not light off fireworks because of how great a risk it is right now. New wildfires will start this weekend by both lightning and fireworks. Firefighters will have a very difficult time keeping up with all of the activity, so please celebrate responsibly. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will pop both days. At times, hazy conditions will occur with smoke from wildfires moving across the sky. A cold front will move through Sunday evening, with a nice refreshing airmass coming into the state on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will quickly heat back up on Tuesday into the 90s. Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms will move through the state with highs in the 90s and 100s. West wind up to 25mph will make for extremely dangerous fire weather conditions. Thursday will be hot, dry and windy. The wind will die down on Friday but highs will remain in the 90s. This is shaping up to be one hot summer.

Please please please be careful!

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist