Final April Showers

We're down to the final couple days of April and there will be a few more showers, thunderstorms and higher elevation snow before the beginning of May. A weak front will work across Montana on Tuesday with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Snow will fall above 7000'. A few showers and snow showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A mix of rain and snow showers could move through the Great Falls and Helena areas before clearing by late morning. A few isolated mountain showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60. High pressure will build in for Thursday and stick around into the start of the weekend. Thursday is the first of May and it will be mostly sunny with warming temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Saturday could be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s for some areas, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day over the western mountains. Sunday will start off warm and partly cloudy but scattered thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

