Final Flurry for a While

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts northern and central Montana from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Adding insult to injury, after a locally heavy snowstorm brought down trees and powerlines in parts of Montana, another round of snow is headed toward the state for Thursday. This round of snow will not be as intense, heavy or wet, but several inches will accumulate in some areas. Tonight a cold front will move south from Canada with areas of light snow developing, increasing through the morning. The front will push through Great Falls around mid-morning, and close to noon or shortly thereafter in Helena. Snow will continue through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s, well below normal. The Hi-Line, East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front will have few inches of accumulation, a light accumulation of a coating up to a couple inches is possible around Great Falls and Helena, and up to 8" is possible in the mountains. Some mountain snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning but high pressure will move into the state on Friday pushing the storm out. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. A big change is likely this weekend as sunshine and much warmer temperatures take over the state. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. This will be the final period of snow for a while as more moderate spring weather will move in. Next week's temperatures should be in the 50s and 60s, with a few areas getting into the 70s.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

