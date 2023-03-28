Final Snowstorm of March

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for southwest Montana from Wednesday night through Thursday.

March is winding down but the final storm of the month is about to move in. Another blanket of snow is likely for most of the state over the next few days. March has been a snowy and cold month, and the last few days should continue that trend. Wednesday will start out with some sunshine but clouds will increase from the southwest. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with 20s in northeast Montana. Later in the afternoon into the evening, snow will increase across southwest Montana pushing north and east. Some rain could mix with the snow in the lower elevations. Snow will develop for much of the state south of the Hi-Line through Wednesday night. Snow will be widespread on Thursday morning with a general 1-3" falling in the lower elevations. Some of the higher terrain could see upwards of 6". Snow will be heavier farther south in the state and will taper off from north to south through the day. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Friday will be a warmer but windy day. Highs will climb into the 40s to around 50 under partly cloudy skies. There will be a few snow showers over and near the mountains. Southwest wind will start to pick up across the plains and the Continental Divide, gusting higher than 40mph. Saturday is April 1st and this is no April Fools joke. Highs will be milder but still below average by a few degrees. A cold front will cross the state with the chance of mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Snow squalls and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Strong west wind will howl across the entire state making it uncomfortable to be outside. Scattered snow showers, strong wind and below average temperatures will continue for Sunday. Most of the lower elevations will be partly cloudy at least. Yet another snowstorm is possible late Monday through Tuesday and accumulation could be significant again. Looking ahead to around Easter Weekend that's when some warmer air is likely to finally move across the West and Montana.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist