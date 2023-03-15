The final snowstorm of winter (officially) had a big impact on the state, but nicer weather is on tap into the final weekend of winter. Not to say there will not be anymore snow this year, but the first day of spring is Monday and the weather will quiet down, dry out, with more sunshine over the next several days. The storm continues to move out after putting down at least 6" across a lot of Montana. With some afternoon sunshine some of the new snow melted and was creating areas of ponding water and flooding. As temperatures drop into the 10s Wednesday night, many areas will be re-freezing and icing up so please be careful tonight into the morning. Scattered snow showers will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Some of these snow showers will have briefly heavy snowfall but overall the snow activity will trend downward. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it's the time of year with stronger sun angle that creates atmospheric instability resulting in afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs will be well below average in the 20s and 30s. Friday is St. Patrick's Day and any storminess will disappear as high pressure moves in. Skies will be mostly sunny with light wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Saturday will almost be a carbon copy with sunshine, light wind and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s for central and eastern Montana, but western areas from Missoula to Helena to Great Falls will warm into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers and highs in the 30s and 40s. Monday is the first official day of spring and the weather will be partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers, high will be close to average in the 40s. The first snowstorm of spring likely will hit on Tuesday and Wednesday with another round of widespread snow for the state.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist