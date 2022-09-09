Friday Night Frost Party

AIR QUALITY ALERT still in effect for southwest Montana

DEEP BREATH! What a weather week! After an array of weather conditions and phenomenons, we will see mountain snow Friday around 7000 feet; and end the night with frost. Thanks to the passage of a cold front Thursday central and eastern Montana finally have cleaner air to breathe (at least for 24-48 hours). Most of our state's fire activity is situated along the western border and down to our southwest, so that part of the state has a higher density of smoke and it is more difficult for the atmosphere to remove most of it in one fair sweep. A low pressure system will work it's way across Montana Friday, allowing for the development of sloppy mountain snow and rain across the region. Behind that low pressure system, a high pressure center will slide down from the north, acting to stabilize the atmosphere as well as allowing for pretty quick heating. Temperatures Friday night will be the lowest Montana has seen in few months, in fact frost is very probable and a freeze is not out of the question. Saturday will be a beautiful day, with the high pressure fueled heating beginning, temperatures will top out in the 70s alongside clear skies and a slight breeze from the east. Sunday's temperatures jump back up above average pushing into the 90s with clear skies. Monday and Tuesday, wind direction appears to whip around, (check out the smoke map I attached above) coming from the west/southwest, which will allow for more smoke to be lofted into central Montana once again. As the Pacific Northwest and central to northern California prepare for above average heat over the next few days, southwestern California is getting ready for excess moisture courtesy of Hurricane Kay, currently off the coast. This is relevant to us because quite a bit of moisture will be pushed our way around the midpoint of next week, which will finally provide a more permanent escape from the annoying smoke; and shift us to a more permanent cooler and spring-like pattern. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -