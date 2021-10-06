Fire Season Ending Snowstorm Possible

Fire can turn to flakes rather quickly here in Montana. There is hope for the end of fire season soon. After a dangerous stretch of fire weather conditions into the beginning of October, a major shift if the weather pattern will bring in cold and snowy weather. Although that storm is still days away, the changes are already beginning. Cooler temperatures and a few showers and thunderstorms have moved in. There is a better chance for showers on Thursday with highs in the 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving through the state. Cooler temperatures and a little wet weather will help the fire situation. Some showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning before clearing. Most of the weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. A good southwest wind will increase across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon ahead of the cold front that will bring significant changes. Rain showers on Sunday night will mix with and change to snow by Monday. Snow could be widespread across a lot of Montana through Monday into Tuesday. This will be a significant early season snowstorm with several inches accumulating in the lower elevations and more than a foot possible in some of the mountains. This storm may not effectively and completely end fire season, but it will bring us close. Hallelujah!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist