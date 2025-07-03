Fireworks & Storms for the 4th

The 4th of July will have fireworks and thunderstorms exploding throughout the state as a strong system comes to Montana for the holiday. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. It's likely that there are thunderstorms around with heavy rain late in the evening when fireworks shows are scheduled. High temperatures will be in the 70s but drop into the 50s and 60s in the evening with the rain moving in. Areas of thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue through Friday night into Saturday. It's possible Saturday morning will be quite wet for a lot of the state with slow clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than average in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a warmer day with more sunshine and just an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s.

Happy birthday America,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist