First Significant Snowstorm of the Season

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front into Monday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains into Monday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Continental Divide and areas west of the Divide into Monday.

A storm moving in this weekend will produce the first significant snow for a lot of Montana, from the mountains down to the valleys and plains. A cold front will move across Montana on Saturday. After a sunny start with most of the state dry through the morning, showers and thunderstorms will increase through the day. The wind will pick up and the temperatures will fall. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s, but fall into the 50s later in the day. Snow levels in the mountains will start to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some heavy rain will move across central and eastern Montana through Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy and cool with some light snow in the mountains and a little light rain/snow mix in the lower elevations. Highs will be much cooler in the 30s and 40s in the lower elevations. Areas of snow will continue through Sunday night into Monday along the Rocky Mountain Front, out across the plains, down the Continental Divide and on both sides of the Divide. This is when a few inches will accumulate in the lower elevations. Monday will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and 40s with snow tapering off by the afternoon. Snow will likely stick on the road surfaces by Sunday night into Monday morning making for slippery conditions. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week with a chance of a few more rain and snow showers around.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist