First Weekend of Fall is Summer-like

It's the first weekend of autumn, the leaves are really starting to get colorful, but it will feel a bit more like summer with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Although the weather is welcome, the fire danger remains high. A few fires continue to burn in Montana, Idaho and Washington. Most of the wildfire smoke is coming from large fires in the Washington Cascades. There will be some smoke around this weekend but the air quality should not be terrible. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies and light wind. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely to return early next week into the start of October. Cooler temperatures and moisture will bring down the fire danger but please use caution until then.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

