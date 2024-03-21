A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of northern Montana into Saturday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front from Thursday morning through Friday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of northern and eastern Montana from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

It's the first weekend of spring but widespread snow will really pile up while temperatures will run 20-30 degrees below normal as winter won't give up easily. Thursday has been an active day already with a storm system moving through the state with rain showers, snow, sun, wind, clouds and even a few isolated thunderstorms. Friday the cold air takes over almost the entire state with a little light snow scattered about the northern part of the state. Steady snow will fall along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s but areas like Missoula, Dillon and Bozeman will still be dry and warm with highs in the 40s to 50s. Widespread snow is likely this weekend with significant accumulation of several inches in some areas to more than a foot in other areas. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with snow on both Saturday and Sunday, lows will dip into the 0s and 10s. The heaviest snow will be up across the Hi-Line and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Cold, snow showery weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday as well. It's possible that more than 12-18" falls across many of the lower elevations in the state through the weekend into early next week. The mountains will see feet of snow that will provide a boost to the snowpack. It's a moisture miracle March!

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist