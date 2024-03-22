First Weekend of Spring is Snowy

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for western and central Montana for Saturday into Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana for Saturday night through Sunday.

A storm this weekend will bring significant, prolonged snow across much of Montana, and temperatures will range a good 20-30 degrees below normal. Widespread snow is likely this weekend with significant accumulation of several inches in some areas to more than a foot in other areas. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with snow on both Saturday and Sunday, lows will dip into the 0s and 10s. The heaviest snow will be up across the Hi-Line and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Cold, snow showery weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs will range from the 10s across far northeast Montana to near 40 in far western Montana. Another low pressure will bring a chance of accumulating snow to the state on Wednesday night into Thursday. Several inches are likely again. This active, cool and snowy weather should continue into the beginning of April.

