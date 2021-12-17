Flakes and Falling Temperatures into Friday

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for most of north-central Montana for Thursday night into Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of western, central and northeast Montana for Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The coldest airmass of the season producing dangerous wind chill values will is moving into the state with another round of snow. While records will likely not be broken, wind chills in excess of -30 will create dangerous conditions. Snow showers are increasing over the western mountains and will continue to spread out into central Montana through the night into Friday morning. Another light accumulation up to a couple inches will fall in the lower elevations by Friday morning, with the mountains picking up nearly 6". Wind and crashing temperatures will create wind chills down to -30 for north-central Montana tonight and through Friday, even into Saturday morning. Sunshine will increase through the day but temperatures will stay cold in the 0s and 10s for highs, with a few 20s father southwest. The active pattern continues into this weekend as another round of strong wind is likely on Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer in the 30s and 40s. West wind could gust as high as 40-50mph, so while the wind will not be as strong as earlier in December, there will be another couple days of moderately strong wind. Sunday will likely have snow increasing through the afternoon and evening for much of central and northern areas. Highs will be colder in the 20s and 30s. Snow will continue Sunday night and should accumulate several inches in the lower elevations. Monday will start off the work week chilly with highs in the 10s and 20s, but most of the snow will have ended by morning. Overall, temperatures should stay fairly cold all the way through Christmas with a chance at flurries or light snow creating a dusting from time to time. Right around the holiday or shortly after, an arctic airmass could move in with subzero temperatures.

Ho! Ho! Ho!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist