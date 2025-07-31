Flood Concerns with Storms

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains through tonight.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of western Montana near Butte, Missoula, and the Bitterroot through tonight.

Parts of Montana are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH or a FLOOD WATCH for heavy rain from thunderstorms not just around burn scar areas. Slow moving storms producing very heavy rain will continue to spread north through Thursday evening. If the storms move over burn scars, flooding is possible. Other areas may be inundated with rain from the slow moving gullywashers. Some storms will produce hail and damaging wind. It's possible new, small wildfires are sparked by lightning. Friday will be another active day with widespread thunderstorms that could produce flooding. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 70s and 80s for highs, but fall into the 60s with any storms. Storms will continue both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Scattered thunderstorms will roll across the state on Monday as well before some drier, windy weather briefly returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist