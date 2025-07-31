Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flood Concerns with Storms

Special.png
MTN
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains through tonight.
A FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of western Montana near Butte, Missoula, and the Bitterroot through tonight.

Parts of Montana are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH or a FLOOD WATCH for heavy rain from thunderstorms not just around burn scar areas. Slow moving storms producing very heavy rain will continue to spread north through Thursday evening. If the storms move over burn scars, flooding is possible. Other areas may be inundated with rain from the slow moving gullywashers. Some storms will produce hail and damaging wind. It's possible new, small wildfires are sparked by lightning. Friday will be another active day with widespread thunderstorms that could produce flooding. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 70s and 80s for highs, but fall into the 60s with any storms. Storms will continue both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Scattered thunderstorms will roll across the state on Monday as well before some drier, windy weather briefly returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader