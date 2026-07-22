Flood, Fire & Excessive Heat Watches for Montana

A FLOOD WATCH continues through Wednesday evening for southern Montana.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for parts of northern, central and eastern Montana for Friday through Sunday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Friday for northeast Montana.

While a Flood Watch was issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in southern Montana, parts of northern Montana are under an Excessive Heat Watch and Fire Weather Watch for later this week and this weekend. There will be some big changes in the weather with hot temperatures and very high fire danger for most of the state really beginning on Friday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm up into the 80s and 90s. Any thunderstorm activity with diminish Thursday night. Friday is when the heat and wind will really pick up, increasing the fire danger. The fire danger will be bad through the weekend, and wildfire smoke from Washington and Oregon will likely fill our skies. Please be careful not to start a wildland fire because it will grow quickly in these conditions. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot, dry and windy. The highs will be in the 90s and low 100s. The Last Chance Stampede and Fair as well as the State Fair will be going on through the weekend, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated while out enjoying those events. Saturday will be hot and windy with high fire danger. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s and low 100s. Sunday will be hot, dry and windy with high fire danger. Highs will be slightly cooler, down in the 90s. Hot temperatures, little to no moisture, and continued high fire danger will last into next week. Climatologically, this is the hottest time of the year and we have some serious heat on the way.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist