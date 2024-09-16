Flood Potential With Next Late Summer Storm

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Horse Gulch Burn scar from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central Montana for Wednesday.

Another big, late summer storm is headed toward Montana with heavy rain, strong wind and high mountain snow. Several inches of rain could fall leading to flooding. The low pressure is currently over the Great Basin of Nevada. This storm will move northeast spreading showers and thunderstorms into Montana through Tuesday. Storms will really increase by afternoon with some becoming severe in eastern Montana, possibly producing large hail and damaging wind. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s. Rain will become more widespread through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Front the Continental Divide east across central Montana is where the heaviest of the rain will set up. Wednesday will start off very wet and windy for most of central Montana east of the Divide. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with a moderate to heavy rain along with a strong west wind. West wind will be sustained between 15-30mph for much of the state with some gusts up to 60mph in central areas. It will not be a pleasant day by any means. Intense rain could lead to areas of flooding. The flood potential is high around the Horse Gulch burn scar, but low laying areas in central Montana could have a buildup of water. Remember if you encounter high water especially over a road, turn around and don't drown. As much as 1-4" of rain is possible with this storm when all is said and done. Rain will move east Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some clearing taking place through Thursday morning. Highs will warm up into the 60s and 70s with a strong west wind of up to 20-30mph. Friday a minor cold front will move through the state with partly cloudy skies and just a few isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Saturday is the final day of summer and it should be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Autumn officially begins on Sunday but the weather should remain nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Have a nice day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

