Flooding Concerns Heading into June

A warm and wet May is coming to a close and with above average precipitation likely in the beginning of June flooding is a concern. The ground is saturated after all of the recent rain. While the holiday weekend ended a bit drier, there is another round of increasing rain and thunderstorms headed toward the state later this week. Tuesday will be a pretty nice day with just a few isolated thunderstorms across the western and central part of the state later in the afternoon but most of Montana will be dry. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Thunderstorms will become more numerous by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be back to a wet pattern with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure will move into the state with a lot of moisture. A widespread steady rain will develop across much of Montana through Thursday night into Friday. Friday will start out very cloudy, rainy and cool. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. The storm will start breaking up through the afternoon and evening with sunshine poking through the clouds. Significant rain could lead to areas of flooding. The first weekend of June looks pretty nice with mostly sunny skies and just isolated storms saturday and sunday afternoon. Another round of wet weather is likely in the beginning of next week. All of the recent rain plus additional heavy rain in the forecast could lead to flooding in the first part of June.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

