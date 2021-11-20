Forecast Through The Weekend to Thanksgiving

We made it to the weekend and Thanksgiving is right around the corner (already). The weather should be fairly quiet all the way into the holiday. This weekend will be partly cloudy with slightly above average temperatures. There will be more wind across the plains, but it will not be an overly windy weekend. Highs will generally be in the 40s with a few areas in the 50s on Sunday. Monday will be an unusually warm November day with highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind could gust up to 40mph across the plains. A minor storm will approach on Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps some snow showers later in the evening. A cold front will move through the state on Wednesday with colder temperatures and scattered snow showers. Significant accumulation is unlikely as the storm system is fairly weak and moisture starved. Travel should not be impacted much, but there may be a few slippery spots in the mountains and a bit of wind. Thanksgiving day will be partly to mostly cloudy with a west wind up to 20-30mph. Highs will be in the 40s. A colder pattern could develop more towards the second week of December.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist