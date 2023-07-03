Freedom to Watch Out for Storms

Independence Day will be a bit unusual this year with scattered showers, thunderstorms and temperatures running 10-20 degrees below normal. A storm system from Canada will drop into the state with mostly cloudy skies to start with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be cold enough for snow on top of Beartooth Pass, and there's a Winter Weather Advisory for that part of the state. Highs in the lower elevations will be in the 60s and 70s. After a mostly cloudy start, skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening, but weather for fireworks displays should be clear with light wind. Beautiful weather will continue on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Wednesday should be a dry day. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs back up in the 70s and 80s but isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will return for Friday and through the weekend. Highs will also cool back down into the 70s to around 80. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. Wet, cool-sh weather will continue to keep wildfire danger fairly low for this time of year.

Have a happy 4th!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

