Freezing rain potential Thursday morning

Winter Weather Advisory
Posted at 2023-11-02
and last updated 2023-11-02 09:07:25-04

Drive carefully out there!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the valley locations of central and western Montana. Cold air trapped in the valleys over the past few days will contribute to dangerous conditions on the roads this morning. Pacific storms are ramping up and approaching western Montana. When that rain and snow hits, the moisture will freeze on impact on the roads. This will cause very slick conditions.

Storms pushing in from the coast will become less impactful later this afternoon and evening leaving behind isolated showers into Friday throughout Montana. We'll see another round of moisture migrate into the region over the weekend bringing more rain, snow and freezing rain potential.

Temperatures don't cool down with this system and stick to the mid-40s to mid-50s throughout the weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time!

