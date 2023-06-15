Fri-Yay a Dry Day!

Friday will be a rare sunny, warm and dry day. Enjoy it because Father's Day weekend looks stormy with a big rainstorm early next week. It's been a rainy, stormy stretch since early May and there have not been many sunny, warm and dry days. Besides Friday, there will not be any sunny, warm and dry days into the start of summer next week. The final weekend of spring will start off mild but mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday a new storm system will move in with increasing clouds, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Father's Day will be wet and stormy for most areas by afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday will be wet and cooler, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain. Cool, blustery, rainy weather will continue through the first day of summer on Wednesday. Snow will be confined to the higher elevations above 6000-7000'. The active, stormy weather pattern should persist right through the end of June into the beginning of July.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist