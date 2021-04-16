Friday and Saturday are the Calm, Sunday is the Storm

The morning started with cooler temperatures and areas of ice fog in portions of north-central Montana. Ice fog is a type of fog that consists of ice crystals suspended in the air, but don't worry because changes are starting to move in. A strong ridge of high pressure will allow the state to have mostly dry conditions, and spring-like warmth will return. Today's daytime high will be 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Saturday, will hands down be the warmest and sunniest day of the week. The high temperatures will climb to the 50 and 60s.

Sunday starts off calm; a potent cold front will move down from Canada and bring changes to the state. The front will bring a mix of rain/snow and cooler temperatures. The temperatures will cool enough, allowing a mix of rain/snow to transition into snow. Mountain passes will be the first to freeze, so any precip that falls will stick, creating slick and slippery conditions. Snow showers will continue into Monday morning. At this time, accumulations will stay under two inches in the lower elevations, and the higher elevations accumulations will range from four to eight inches.

Have a weekend.

A.R.😊

