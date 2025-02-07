Watch Now
Friday Flakes: Another Round of Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central and southern Montana from Thursday night through Friday.
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Bitterroot and the Judith Gap areas through Friday.

Widespread accumulating snow is likely on Friday across most of Montana as the active and cold February weather continues. Snow will develop through Thursday night into Friday as low pressure moves in from the Pacific. This will be a steady accumulation of about 2-6" across central and southern Montana, the Hi-Line will have lighter totals of a coating up to a couple inches. Snow will fly for most of the day, winding down from west to east through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back down in the 0s and 10s. This weekend will be cold with highs in the 10s and low 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy but Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and some light snow moving in late in the day. Another arctic front will move through the state Sunday night into Monday with more light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Monday will be down in the -0s and 0s. Another Canadian front is likely on Wednesday with light snow and more cold air. A stronger storm with more moisture is possible late next week. The snow is getting deeper by the day.

It's almost Friday,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

