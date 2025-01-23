Friday Flakes Hit Montana

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area for Thursday.

Yet another round of snow is headed to the state for Thursday night into Friday, and this could be the final storm until February. Some folks in central Montana are likely breathing a sigh of relief after yet another snowstorm hit on Wednesday. A blizzard warning was issued for much of central Montana as snow and high winds reduced visibility. This storm will move out through late evening but the next storm will start spreading clouds across the state on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be windy on the Continental Divide and across the plains. Highs will range in the 20s and 30s. A cold front will push through the state late Thursday and Friday morning. Snow will accumulate a few inches in the lower elevations along this front. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Some areas of light snow will linger into Friday night. High pressure will move in for the final weekend of January with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will have highs in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will dominate the weather across the West for the rest of January. Valley inversions will develop with chinook wind across the plains. The next storm might not come until the beginning of February, so enjoy the little break.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist