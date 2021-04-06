From Fires to Flakes in 24 Hours

BIG changes have occurred since the weekend when it was warm and windy, and several wildfires were started. Temperatures have dropped nearly 40 degrees in some areas, allowing several inches of snow to accumulate in the lower elevations. The rain and snow certainly helped to ease the fire danger, but not all of the state received the precipitation so there are still dry spots and the fire danger has not been completely quenched. Low pressure that brought the snow and rain will slowly move through southern Montana on Tuesday. Most of the state will have increasing sunshine as the storm moves away. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s to near 60. Nice April weather continues for Wednesday as well with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 60s to near 70. Changes are likely for Thursday with a strong cold front headed through the state early in the day. Snow showers will fly across the state but accumulation should be confined to the mountains. It will be a windy, chilly day with temperatures falling through the 40s and into the 30s. Friday will warm back up into the 50s to around 60 with mostly sunny skies. This weekend another cold front will move through the state early on Saturday. Areas of snow and chilly temperatures are likely through the weekend. Accumulating snow is possible in the lower elevations of northern and northeast Montana on Sunday. Some light snow and cooler temperatures will continue into next week. The moisture will be a welcomed sight even if it is in the form of snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist