From Fires to Floods

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of western and central Montana into Thursday morning.

From fires to now flooding. Some active wildfires from the last few days have received significant rain so far on Wednesday. After that beautiful, light rain that feel across much of the area this morning, Montana is in a wait and see mode for heavy thunderstorms that will develop through this evening and continue overnight. Heavy rain with the storms will move through mainly after dark tonight. Flooding is certainly a possibility, and with it being dark, please use caution around floodwaters. If you encounter water over a road remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" as the depth of the water may be impossible to determine. While there may be new wildfire starts with the lighting, the amount of rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity have taken the edge off of the fire danger for now. All of this is because of a slow moving low pressure system that will be around with us again through Thursday and Friday, keeping the storm around. Thursday could be a very wet, rainy day with mostly cloudy skies for most of the state. There will be thunderstorms too, but the rainfall will be plentiful and widespread. Highs will mainly be in the 70s. Friday will have a little more sunshine with scattered thunderstorms across the state. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 70s and 80s. The wind will increase to 20-25mph gusts late Friday afternoon as the low pressure is finally on the move off to the east. Saturday, thunderstorms will become more isolated. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs near 80,and the wind should be light. Monday will be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s to around 90. A few isolated thunderstorms should move into southwest Montana late in the evening. Another round of thunderstorms with a surge of monsoon moisture is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. This should keep temperatures down in the 70s and 80s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist